Entertainment

My divorce came as a big blow to me but greater things lie ahead - Joyce Blessing

Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, has disclosed to Amansan Krakye that her failed marriage with her former manager, Dave Joy, came as a big blow but she hopes and prays that she gets greater things in the future.

“It’s a big blow but in this world nobody knows what will happen tomorrow. If you know what will happen in life like we’ll move around more prepared but that’s what it is."



“Every catastrophe can hit you in life but if you walk with the Lord the most high will keep you strong in difficult situations like I’m facing with my marriage breakdown.”



Though Joyce Blessing has vowed never to reveal the details surrounding her failed marriage, she went ahead to remark that she wasn’t expecting that to happen.



“I wasn’t expecting this to happen to me but there are certain things that no matter what you do, it has happened already so there is nothing you can do."

“When it happens like this people will be saying different things in the media but I look upon my God. I have told the Lord I serve that in all my doings He should held me to take the right steps in life."



“I won’t follow the crowd to say unnecessary things in the public domain so I will continue praying and look up to God because I know what is ahead of me is greater,” she concluded in an exclusive interview on GBC Radio Central.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.