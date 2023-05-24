0
My employee who stole my GH¢50,000 has been arrested – Fella Makafui reveals

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Actress Fella Precious Makafui came to the internet to lament some week ago over how one of her employees manning her multiple businesses took off with her money.

The 27-year-old took to Twitter to cry out after a staff named Gina allegedly bolted with a sum of GH¢50,000.

According to the mother-of-one, all efforts by herself and her team to find the woman in question have been futile as she has blocked them on all platforms.

In a tweet she put out, Fella Makafui said she received a call from an unknown man who claimed to be an officer and threatened her over the matter.

The distraught entrepreneur and philanthropist pleaded with Gina to return the money she earned through sweat and tears.

Speaking in a most recent interview with Zionfelix, Fella Makafui has disclosed that the notorious worker has been arrested.

According to her, the lady is now paying back the money she told in installments.

She explained that she only took to the internet to rant because she trusted the lady very much and treated her so well.

