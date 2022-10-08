1
Entertainment

My ex and loved ones helped me buy my GHS 110K car - Kisa Gbekle

Kisa Gbekle 2 E1659517001654 Kisa Gbekele

Sat, 8 Oct 2022

One-time nominee of the City People Entertainment Award and actress Kisa Gbekle says, her new car, a Honda Civic, was bought with funds from her ex-boyfriend, friends, and relatives.

In an exclusive interview with Felix Adomako, popularly known as Zionfelix, the actress explained that she has generous friends and people in her circle who support her in all her endeavors.

According to the Kisa Gbekle, she can afford to live in a billion-cedi apartment because she is confident her friends would be there to assist her.

She said, “For my new car, it is a Civic and costs GHC110,000. My ex, my son’s uncle, aunty, and friends helped me buy it. Zion, my friends are rich and very generous, so even if I want to live in a one billion apartment, I would be able to get it.”

The actress intimated that she is a highly determined person who works earnestly and consciously towards achieving anything she sets her mind to.

“Zion, even when I don’t make much, when I say I want to buy say an iPhone and I don’t have enough money, I work harder so I can be able to buy it,” Kisa Gbekle told Zionfelix.

Aside from a GHC110,000 vehicle, the actress also revealed that she pays GHC45,000 annually as house rent for her 3-bedroom luxury apartment situated at Spintex.

Kisa Gbekle was recently in the news for going under the knife to enhance her body.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
