7
Menu
Entertainment

My ex-boyfriend was selfish - Nana Frema

Video Archive
Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian singer and actress, Nana Frema has shared the traumatic experience she suffered at the mercy of her ex-boyfriend.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Nana Frema alleged that her ex-boyfriend publicly made it appear that he loved her but it was a different case back home.

On her account, she wasn’t working and couldn’t provide a lot of her basic needs, Freman had no option but to stay in the relationship despite the maltreatment.

Although they were staying under the same roof, her ex-boyfriend could stop talking to her for months.

The songstress who claims to have been to hell and back shared her experience.

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job
Kumawu election: Wontumi slams Kwaku Duah over alleged sabotage
Sit up! – Otiko Djaba descends on government
National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa
I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor
Meet the KNUST professor behind the giant statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law