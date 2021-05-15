My ex-husband had sex with another woman in my presence - Woman reveals

Patience Boakye, a trader has disclosed that her former husband used to have sex in their matrimonial home and even in her presence.

Speaking with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Patience indicated that it is normal for men to cheat but they must respect their home and wives.



”Most men cheat, even pastors. But they must make sure to stay away from the matrimonial home, they must have respect for the wife.



I caught my ex-husband having sex and he beat me for finding out. I think it was his habit because he used to beat me even when I was pregnant with his child, ” Patience revealed.

Patience added that after her divorce, she found dating and marriage difficult because she was traumatized by her previous marriage.



”I didn't want to marry again because I thought of men as beasts. I intended to live my life without a husband,” Patience said.



