My ex-husband's bipolar disorder led to my divorce at age 27- Diana Hopeson reveals

Legendary gospel musician and former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Diana Hopeson, has revealed why she got married at a very young age of twenty-one and divorced at age twenty-seven.

In the 1990s, the adorable singer happily got married to his ex-husband, the late Samuel Akiwumi, who was a pastor at the Assembly’s of God Church and at a point acted as her manager.



Disclosing what actually led to their divorce on Atinka FM’s Morning Drive hosted by Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Diana Hopeson said that her ex-husband had bi-polar which led to an abusive marriage. This according to her affected her and the marriage so badly that at age 27, she had no option than to separate from him to protect both parties.



Describing how dangerous their union became, the singer said in the interview that, her husband on several occasions threatened to kill himself and her so to prevent any unfortunate situation from happening, she consulted church elders with her divorce intention.

Moreover, she also stated emphatically that, she did not call for divorce because she was extremely famous at the time but because of how frustrated she became as a young married woman.



But interestingly, Diana who is now in her 50s has regretted her divorce decision, saying she wouldn’t make the same mistake.