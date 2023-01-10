My experience at Ghana's strip club was incredible - American radio host

Popular American radio host and television personality, Charlamagne tha God

Popular American radio host and television personality, Lenard Larry McKelvey, popularly known as Charlamagne, has recounted his experience at a strip club in Ghana.

According to a Graphic.com.gh report, the icon mentioned that he was shocked when he was told Ghana had a strip club.



Charlamagne revealed that after acquiring this information, the only location he knew he could see a naked African woman was Ghana, after many years of not stepping into a strip club.



"Man, we were in there having a good old time; we were in there having a ball. I haven't been to a strip club in decades, but when I heard that Ghana had a strip club, I had to go see it,” he shared.



He discussed his visit to the strip club, describing it as a novel experience for him because all of the music played there was Afrobeats and the women danced rhythmically to the sounds.



“First of all, the women in Africa are beautiful... It was all Afrobeats, African women got a different rhythm too, they were playing African music in the strip club... It was an exhilarating experience,” he said.

The American icon also added that he visited the venue with his wife and said that he had an incredible experience.



"The strip club was incredible, cos as a faithful black male, I knew that the only way that I will get to see a beautiful African woman naked was in the strip club.



“So, when I heard they had a strip club, I said let's go to the strip club. It was incredible bro,” he expressed in the interview.



ADA/BOG