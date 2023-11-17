My family initially didn't support my choice to get into acting - Jeffery Nortey

Actor and media personality, Jeffery Nortey

Ghanaian actor and TV presenter, Jeffrey Nortey, recently shared the challenges he encountered at the start of his acting journey.

According to him, his family initially did not support his career choice.



Speaking on the E-Vibes show on Joy News, Nortey disclosed that his early days in the industry were extremely rough, given the lack of familial support, attributing it to the traditional expectations of pursuing education and securing a job.



"It was rough, extremely rough because as an individual, starting this thing, my family was not in support because they have taken you to school, get a job, further your education, and bring money home and I said this is the kind of job people can't give money, boom then you become a star,” he said.



He also recounted the days when he lacked money but maintained a positive attitude, emphasizing that it wasn't solely about becoming a star or earning money but enjoying the process of honing his skills.



“Your tool is your face, your body, and your voice. You have to work on it. I remember the days when after eating I didn't have money and had to walk some distance before picking a troski, it was some way but I was just enjoying it. I wasn't all about being a star, having money,” he said.

Jeffrey Nortey, recognized for his roles in both Ghanaian and international films, has contributed to the vibrancy of the country's entertainment industry.



He has featured in a number of roles including Ananse, Newsman, Dance With The Devil and Heels & Sneakers.



