My fans and I will be disappointed if I’m not crowned Artiste of the Year – Fameye

Musician, Fameye has indicated that he will be disappointed if he is not crowned Ghana’s artiste of the year.

According to him, in the year under review, he has worked extremely hard and is deserving of the crown and accolade.



He was speaking in an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM when he made this known.



He said “This year, I’m hoping to see myself in that category. This time around, I want the main Artiste of the Year. I think I worked hard enough to bag that award. So I’m hoping to win both 3 Music awards and VGMAs. My fans will be disappointed if I don’t win Artiste of the Year and that will make me disappointed as well because they know what I did last year and still doing now. So they know their artist has worked enough to get that recognition”.

Last year Kuami Eugene was crowned Artiste of the year for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards to the shock of many who believed that he did not deserve to win.



This year, it’s uncertain if the awards schemes considering the fact that the President has placed a ban on public events as a measure to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19 which is ravaging several lives across the country.