My father invented patched jeans - Reggie Rockstone

According to Reggie Rockstone, his father invented patched jeans in 1970

Veteran rapper, Reggie Rockstone has revealed that his late father who worked as a fashion designer in his early years was the brain behind the concept of patched jeans, otherwise known as tattered jeans.

According to the hiplife Grandpapa, his father, Ricky Ossei (St Ossei) designed the patched jeans in 1970, modelled with them, and even “got some props for it” before bigger brands like Dolce and Gabbana hopped on the trend.



However, his father did not get any form of recognition at all but when the bigger brands designed similar ones, they now have global attention.



Reggie Rockstone made this known in a social media post dated September 3, 2020, in which he shared a collage photo of his father wearing patched jeans trousers and its matching top somewhere in the 70s and Cardi B who was also wearing a similar outfit, recently.

Reggie Rockstone’s post cited by GhanaWeb did not go unnoticed as some social media users heaped praises on him for making his father’s ingenuity known years after his demise.



Below is Reggie’s post:





