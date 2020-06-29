Tabloid News

My father made me do drugs - Drug addict

According to Michael Gkeglo, his late mother and the father divorced leaving 4 plots of land. The father eventually took 3.

He made an account that the father with other land guards beat the mother so they could take the remaining one plot. He claimed as a child who wanted to stand for the mother, he also joined a gang so as to retaliate on behalf of the mother.



Little did he know that some of his colleagues in the gang were into drugs; and as a newcomer who wanted to behave just like them, he started taking the drugs until he could stop no more.



Speaking to DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa on drugs, he said, he used to steal machines from companies and later sell them to scrub dealers just to get money to buy drugs.

Nonetheless, he is willing to stop so he can go back to take care of the home, especially following the mother’s death.



