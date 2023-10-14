My father never supported my music career - Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, has disclosed that his biological father never supported his music career because he was not pleased with his passion.

He noted that he was compelled to leave his father’s residence at a young age because he was always advising him to desist from pursuing music as his career and focus on something else.



The ‘Angela’ hitmaker noted that despite his father’s opposition to his passion for music, he did not relent in pursuing his music career because he wanted to prove him wrong in the future.



He [Kuami Eugene’s father] wasn't for it [music] at all. I had to leave home at age 18, though, because it wasn't good living with him and doing music. It wasn't working at all.



"The vibe wasn't there, anytime I upped the volume past a certain amount, he would just come and unplug everything, the whole machine because he didn't like it at all,” he said in an interview with 3Entertainment which GhanaWeb monitored.



“I think he started buying into the whole music idea after I recorded ‘Angela.’ That was when I bought my first car, and he realized that he could do something better with me then all of a sudden he started giving me music advice."

He indicated that he shared some merry moments at the latter stage of his father's life when he was thriving.



“During his latter days, we shared some moments that I cherish so much, even though he wasn't for the music thing and I will never forget,” Kuami Eugene noted.



