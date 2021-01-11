My father was a wealthy man but his family abandoned us after his death – Comedian Waris

Ghanaian entertainer Abdul Waris Umaru known by the stage name Comedian Waris has recounted how his late father’s family members abandoned them after his demise.

According to the comedian, his late father was a very rich businessman who owned at least four trucks aside from other properties.



His relatives promised to take care of them but they ended up abandoning them and leaving them to their fate.



Waris said he was just 9 years old at the time and had to struggle by walking miles just to get food to eat.

The comedian said due to how his dad’s family members treated him, he has cut ties with his family adding that he does not want to meet or see any of them for whatever reason.



Watch the video now:



