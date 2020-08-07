Entertainment

My fight with Mzbel has nothing to do with John Mahama - Tracey Boakye

Actress Tracey Boakye has cautioned Ghanaians to stop roping former President John Dramani Mahama in her fight with Mzbel.

Tracey Boakye and Mzbel has been engaged in a rival fight over a man said to be in relationship with the two women and financing them.



Tracey took to his Instagram and rained insults on Mzbel for what she believed to a deliberate act of shading by the latter.



Following Tracey's outrage, people have been curiously searching for the identity of the man that Tracey is fighting over with Mzbel and the name of the Ex-President cropped up.



In an interview on Peace FM's ''Entertainment Review'', Tracey has denied having a relationship with Mr. Mahama and warned the public to leave the former president out of her bickerings with Mzbel.

She touted Mr. Mahama as a noble man saying this matter ''has nothing to do with the man. It saddens me that he has been embroiled in this issue''.



