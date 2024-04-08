My food and clothing businesses fund my lavish lifestyle - Salma Mumin

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin, has opened up about how she generates income to fund her luxurious lifestyle.

She stated that she funds her lifestyle by being a successful actress and an entrepreneur who owns a food and clothing business.



She vehemently rejected the idea that her lifestyle depends on men, a perception held by certain critics.



“All my life, I’ve worked; people have seen me work and still decide not to believe that my work can make me look this good. I am stating for a fact that my food business [and] my clothing business have funded my lifestyle, but it is not that alone," she told Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb.



Her statement was in response to a question about how she has been funding her lifestyle, which includes high-end destination travel.



She further mentioned that she has been in a committed relationship for the past three years. According to her, the relationship with the man is thriving due to mutual understanding and respect, resulting in fewer challenges.

Salma added that her rich boyfriend has been supportive of her career, which makes their relationship very enjoyable.



“My boyfriend is rich, so he funds my lifestyle. He is not a married man but very single. The relationship is going well, and she treats me well too,” she told Delay when she was quizzed on her relationship status.



Watch the video below.







