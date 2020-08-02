Entertainment

My greatest achievement is turning SP Sarpong into a successful musician - Kwasi Ernest

Managing Director of Media Excel Kwasi Ernest has disclosed on Rainbow Entertainment that his greatest achievement as an artiste manager and producer is turning SP Kofi Sarpong into a star.

Speaking to host DJ Slash, Mr. Kwasi Ernest said he got into contact with the police officer cum-musician at an event where his performance caught his attention and decided to produce and manage him.



He told the host he feels proud because what he anticipated after taking the decision to manage SP Sarpong has paid off.



”My greatest achievement as a producer and manager is turning a police officer into a musician. I am proud I took that decision,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kwasi Ernest says one major mistake he made in his career as a manager was the decision to manage several musicians at a go.



To him, he should have managed his musicians one after the other on a contract basis.



He, however, consoled himself with the fact that most of the musicians he produced won awards.

