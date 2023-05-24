1
My greatest wish is to see everyone happy, make more money – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy 3fdbc.png Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy

Wed, 24 May 2023

Ghanaian singer, Stonebwoy, has revealed that his greatest wish is to see everyone happy and be able to make money.

According to the award-winning artiste, making money isn’t about everyone becoming a billionaire in their lifetime because it’s impossible.

“My greatest wish is to see everyone happy and for everyone to be able to make money but money making is not about everyone becoming a billionaire.

“That’s a lie which is impossible for all of us to be billionaires but money making is that by God’s grace for everyone to be able to provide for their needs,” Stonebwoy told Amansan Krakye in an interview. We ought to be able to provide for our needs accordingly in order to be happy in this life and that is my ultimate wish and that’s how I see it to be,” he stated.

The reggae and dancehall sensation added that he has highlighted this desire on the first track of his 5th Dimension album.

“That’s what I used in singing track one of my 5th Dimension album and I said we should laugh, we should cry because it’s all part of life which is full of ups and downs,” Stonebwoy said on the show.

Source: mynewsgh.com
