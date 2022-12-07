My hairstyle was inspired by Ghana's retrogression - Wanlov

Wanlov the Kubolor has jabbed the government over what he describes as poor management of the economy which has resulted in Ghana retrogressing instead of progressing after 65 years of independence.

The artiste who used to rock long dreadlocks decided to crop his hair leaving just a single lock at the centre of his head. Many have wondered about the inspiration behind his look.



Wanlov, known for his 'weird' fashion sense has disclosed that his hairstyle was inspired by the 'failed' state.



Making a submission on CTV with Larry Bozzlz, Wanlov made a mockery of Ghana's current situation that has witnessed citizens call for action and plans to rescue the economy.

He said: "I feel like this is a representation of Ghana...backwards plenty (pointing to his longest dreadlock). That is the hairstyle, forward small, backward plenty."



Check out the video below:



