My hallmark is to produce only female musicians - Bullet

Bullet, CEO of RuffTown Records

CEO of RuffTown Records believes that he can make female musicians shine more than males hence, he has focused on producing only women.

According to Bullet, he has discovered his purpose in the industry, and he is working on it.



His comment followed a question he was asked on why he is only interested in female musicians.



Bullet said producing women is his hallmark and he intends to be the only label that is producing women.

According to him, the women who pass through his hands are able to achieve what they desire and so, he will focus only on producing the women.



In his response, he said: when you identify your purpose in life, you have to pursue it and flourish. I realised my strength was songwriting despite being a musician myself. Personally, I have a soft spot for women. I grew up not knowing my mother. So when I see women, there is this soft spot I have for them. I have realised the women help me more compared to men. They hit on my side so, why won’t I work on that? I have decided to use the record label to make a difference and the only label to produce only women. That is my hallmark,” he added.