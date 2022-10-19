My hands will surely grab those buttocks - Okyeame Kwame’s birthday message to wife

Okyeame Kwame and wife

Okyeame Kwame marked his wife, Annica's, birthday with a very touching post where he got a little naughty with his words.

While expressing himself and also praising her for being the only one for him on Instagram, Okyeame communicated that he was out of the country but couldn’t wait to return home just to grab her backside.



He also promised her a life together on earth and after for showing him consideration and friendship that has allowed him to be himself.



Read the full post below:



“My beautiful wife and bestest friend. You have shown me nothing but compassion and friendship. You have allowed me to be myself (silly) around you and I am almost always around you. Thank you my dear.



“Today marks an interesting milestone in your life. I wish you nothing but friendship and a promise to be a man for all of us. It’s a shame I am not in Ghana now but when I return my hands will surely grab that nyash.



“U do not want me to say happy birthday but I am saying it. Happy earth day my beautiful wife. I gotch you all day, all life and even after this life. My only one. @mrsokyeame,” he added.





