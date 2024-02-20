My hiatus from music wasn't due to marriage - Becca clarifies

Becca took a long break from music since 2018

Singer, songwriter and actress Becca has cleared the air on the reasons behind her break from music, which she said was not influenced by her marriage.

In an interview with MX24 TV, the Afropop star said she had already decided to take some time off from music before she got married to Nigerian businessman Tobi Sanni-Daniel in 2018.



"It was not about marriage. That's the mistake people are making. It just coincided, sort of, because it was a decision I'd already made, that I wanted to take some time. I'd (been active) for eleven years almost. And I just thought to a little break," she said.



She said she wanted to explore and make money from other sources, apart from music, which had been her main source of income for over a decade.



"I wanted to get into real estate because that's where I wanted to make money elsewhere. I wanted to concentrate on my spa, which is one of the biggest spas in Ghana right now. I wanted to do other things," she added.



Becca, denied that marriage and childbirth had forced her off the scene.

"And then, of course, children come in, and then you're like, okay, and then you have your husband. But that wasn't the focus. I wanted to explore other avenues as well," she said.



She assured her fans that she still loves music and would not leave it.



"Music is always going to be my first. I can't run away from that, no matter what," she said.



Becca, who rose to fame after participating in the second season of TV3's Mentor, has released three studio albums and several hit songs, such as "You Lied to Me", "I'm Alive", "African Woman" and "Yes I Do".



She has also collaborated with artists such as Hugh Masekela, MI Abaga, 2face Idibia, and Shatta Wale.

Watch the video below





ID/