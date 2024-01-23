My husband cried when somebody was trying to snatch me from him - Chef Faila recounts

Chef Faila and her husband, Capt. Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei

The Ghanaian seeking to become the longest cooking marathon in the world, Chef Faila Abdul Razak has recounted how she met her husband, Capt. Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei.

According to her narration, she met her husband who is military personnel during a patrol session by the roadside and they started engaging each other from there.



She noted that she got to know Capt. Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei was the right partner for her when he wept uncontrollably at a point when somebody was trying to snatch her from him, adding that it touched her a lot.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 and monitored by GhanaWeb, Chef Faila opened up about how he got to know her husband with their relationship resulting in marriage.



"They should try and pass by and then make sure the place is safe. Sometimes when they are on patrol. And believe me, when he [Capt. Reginald Ofosu Adjei ] even got there, I disguised myself and said I was a waitress. Because I always told myself that in finding love, I want to be loved for who I am, not what I am. Don't love me for what you think.



"That will be easy for you as a man. And so I told him I was a waitress. Daybreak, he would tell me to come and visit him at the barracks and I would be quick to tell him that I had the restaurant keys with me so I couldn't make it otherwise she would sack me from work.

"So it was that way until we got along. I realized he was the one when one time he cried over me when somebody was trying so hard to take me away from him. Because a military man crying for a woman means a lot and that’s when my friends told me not to lose him,” she said.



Chef Faila completed her cook-a-thon attempt on January 10, 2023, after clocking 227 hours, approximately nine days and 11 hours.



She has submitted evidence of her attempt to the Guinness World Records for scrutiny to determine whether she was able to break the record currently held by Alan Fisher of Ireland who clocked 119 hours and 57 minutes.



SB/BB