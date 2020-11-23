‘My husband has to pay a second bride price’- Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui is currently in Dubai and having a blast.

She used the moment to send a word to her rapper husband, Medikal and this has caused great excitement all over social media.



In a video she shared online, the former YOLO actress said she’s so fresh that she feels her husband has to do the needful by paying a second price because she’s obviously more expensive than what was given to her parents the first time when the marriage was contracted.



Posting the video, she said: "How can someone’s daughter be just very fine anyhow. Look at my teeth, God bless you mama, this my husband sha, you have to pay a second bride price. My Mama born me well, see white teeth. See pink lips. Somebody tell my husband 'second Bride price list' is ready ????????????????????????????????????????”,

Watch the video below.



