‘My husband isn’t the first person to cheat’ – LilWin’s wife

Lilwin and his wife, Maame Serwaa

LilWin’s wife, Maame Serwaa’s recent post about her husband on social media, has stirred the assertion that all is not well in their marriage.

Earlier on TikTok, the Kumawood actor’s wife, who resides in the United States, expressed the challenges associated with working and being a single mother.



The post read, “Life in USA as a single mother taking care of three kids all by myself and working at the same time. May God bless my hustle.”



This post, particularly the part where she labeled herself as a ‘single mother’ has since played on the senses of netizens who have wondered why she will refer to herself as such when she is known to be married.



Others have also wondered if she is trying to conceal some dire marital issues.



However, a netizen, who claims to have proof backing the assertion that LilWin’s infidelity is breaking their marriage apart, triggered what has been described as an interesting response from the actor’s wife.



In a now-deleted post, the TikTok user threatened to expose all that is happening in her marriage and she responded, “Bring whatever you have, he is not the first person cheating on his wife.”

She also gave a tease response to another netizen, who accused her of suffering the consequences of snatching LilWin from his ex-wife and keeping her two kids.









Lilwin and his wife, Maame Serwaa got married on May 21st 2022.

One can recall that the actor held an expensive wedding ceremony after his previous marriage ended in a nasty manner.



The couple tied the knot at a time LilWin’s wife went on a rampage on media platforms fuming over how the actor abandoned her with nothing, after several years of abuse and infidelity.



LilWin’s ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie, also lamented about the fact that the actor has restricted her from seeing their children for several years now.



EB/BB