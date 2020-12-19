My husband left me and my daughter for a married woman - Seamstress

Akotowaa Matilda is a dressmaker (Oye adie yie) at Teshie and she tells SVTV Africa how her husband left for a married woman.

According to Matilda's story, he proposed marriage and in a few months were married traditionally. They got a child after a few months.



After two years of marriage, he started abusing her verbally and physically. Not knowing he had met another woman and soon after, divorced Matilda leaving his newborn as well.



”My baby was about a year and a half old. He didn't take care of her. I had to go back to my village. Years later, my daughter wanted to live with his dad so I brought her to his house but the maltreatment was too much.



”My daughter would cry whenever I visited her. I later went for her. She's completed JHS now and stays in our village, hoping to continue her education, ” Matilda said.

Presently, Matilda has no place to stay and needs our support to secure shelter. Also, she would appreciate a shop to do her business.



Let's all support by donating something for her protection.



Kindly watch the full interview below;