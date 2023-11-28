My husband married me because of light soup – Amy Newman

Amy Newman is a popular Ghanaian gospel musician

Veteran gospel musician, Amy Newman, has disclosed that she belongs to the group of women that landed their marriage through good cooking skills.

Reacting to claims that some men ‘marry for food’, Mrs. Newman said her husband fell in love with her light soup recipe and the ‘rest was history’.



Amy Newman said she discovered her cooking talent at a very young age, and this propelled her into marriage at that young stage.



In a discussion on United Showbiz, she established that during her prime, the requirements for securing a husband wasn’t sophisticated, adding that, all men needed was a woman who had very good home skills.



“It’s true that some men marry because of food. For instance, in my case, my husband married me because of light soup. I was young at that time but I was a very good cook. In our time, food landed us husbands, it was all about knowing how to cook and serving your man.



Reacting to Hilda Baci’s statements that Ghana jollof lacks flavour, she said,



“I don’t agree our jollof isn’t good. My jollof has got no size. I’ve got the skills and ideas that makes my food come out really good.”

