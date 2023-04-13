My husband never warned my manager to stay away from me - Asantewaa

Film director, Cassious and Asantewaa

Asantewaa has dispelled rumours of her husband moving against her partnership with Cassious and warning his manager to stay away from her.

The bond between actress Asantewaa and Cassious seems unbreakable. Despite the "fake" dating rumours, they have continued to work together all these years closely.



On account of the popular TikTok influencer, Cassious spends more time with her. This has raised some eyebrows, especially with a viral video that captured them in a pool.



Cassious' dedication to the growth of Asantewaa's brand is unmatched, the actress has said - a mark that has contributed to her popularity on social media.



"I still work with my manager. I had to travel and I think I had a few things doing but aside from that, we are still together...it is never true that my husband warned him to stay away. I hear a lot of rumours," she disclosed in an interview with Kwaku Manu on the 'Aggressive Show'.



"...I have a YouTube Channel, Asantewaa TV. There's been a break but we are coming back strongly...technically, he (Cassious) has always been with me 24/7...we will give you what you want," she laughed.

Both parties who are happily married have always maintained that their relationship is strictly based on work and nothing else.



Watch the videos below:









OPD/BB