My husband's crush is Omotola, don't give yourselves headache - Afua Asantewaa tells critics over "crush" comment

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, world-record contender

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the young Ghanaian lady who recently completed an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, has hit back at critics over comments she made in an interview.

During the interview with IB Ben Bako, Afua Asantewaa recounted when she received a surprise visit from popular Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene. Whom she described as her “crush”.



She joked that he made her forget some of her lyrics and that he would be to blame if she did not get the record.



She however clarified that her husband knew about her crush and that it was not a serious issue.



Her comments, however, sparked a debate on social media, with some people criticizing her for having a crush as a married woman.



Taking to her Instagram story on January 8, Afua Asantewaa responded to the backlash over her comments.



She said that it was just a joke and that life was too short to worry about her business. She also urged people to support Ghanaian products and tourism.

"Aaaw, jokes turn bitter pills. Husby sef his crush is Omotola (honey will say ah bebe). Don’t give yourselves a headache, wai na life is too short. Wear Ghana, Eat Ghana, and Tour Ghana to know Ghana," Afua wrote.



Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a Ghanaian journalist and singer, recently made a remarkable attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.



She sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes, beating the previous record of 105 hours by Sunil Waghmare in 2012.



She started her challenge on December 24, 2023, at the Akwaaba Village, where she received massive support from a cross-section of Ghanaians, including various politicians and celebrities.



view the post below



