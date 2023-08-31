My husband-to-be stood me up on our wedding day - OV

Musician OV

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall and Afropop hitmaker Barbara Naa Nyarko, better known as OV, has revealed she was disappointed by her husband-to-be on her wedding day.

Appearing on Accra-based Angel FM, the host opined she was not married but simply "having fun at the moment".



"I was about to get married but they stood me up on the wedding day," she disclosed.



She added that her fiancé, "said he was travelling".



"Maybe he had prepared for the trip in advance," she said, insinuating she did not know the details of the surprise trip.



According to the Shush hitmaker, her fiancé "left for the trip and left a text" to inform her.



At this time, she had already done her makeup "and I was about to wear my gown".

"It was going to be a small gathering [with] my godfather and others present," she said. "The ceremony was not inside a church but it was at my godfather's house."



She clarified it was not a traditional wedding "but it was a small gathering".



The 2018 MTN Hitmaker (Season 7) winner said she was unperturbed by the disappointment.



"I was cool, we move, so..." she said, intimating life goes on.



Concerning the whereabouts of her runaway groom, the award-winning singer-songwriter was not sure but said, "It appears he is back in the country or something like that."



"If you want evidence [for the marriage ceremony], I can show it," she said.

She, however, noted, "I don't keep the wedding gown and those things."



OV was emphatic in saying "Of course" she will "not" marry the man if he comes back to her.



She said, "Even if I accept him back, he will suffer."



"I will not give him a hard time with agreeing. We'll get married and everything will be cool," she said.



When she was asked if she would agree to the marriage with premeditated ill intentions, she sinisterly laughed.