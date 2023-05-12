0
Menu
Entertainment

My husband was accused of money rituals - Mimi Andani

Mimi Andani Tre.png Musician, Mimi

Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian businesswoman, Mimi Andani, has been through a lot. She recently opened up about how she struggled with childbirth in an interview with ZionFelix.

Getting miscarriages and chemical pregnancy are some of her ordeals.

At a point, the CEO of Golden Movie Awards said her husband was accused of using his manhood for money rituals.

She explained that people made this speculation because they were having a flourishing business while they had difficulties in getting a child.

The former songstress divulged she was depressed during this period.

Mimi Adani finally welcomed her first child after eight years of marriage in 2022.

Watch the interview below:



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo