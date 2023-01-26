My husband was in the process of divorce when I met him; I never snatched him - AJ Poundz

Media personality and brand influencer, Matilda Adjoa Adu-Boateng chiefly known as AJ Poundz has once again shot down claims of breaking the first marriage of her husband, Nana Kwadwo Adu-Boateng.

According to AJ, the man who showed her love and made her taste good marriage was separated and already going through a divorce when their path crossed.



Speaking in an interview with blogger Zionfelix, she poured accolades on her husband and also fired shots at critics who continue to make damning allegations about their marriage.



"He picked me from a confused state. He was the one who married me."



"I am happy, I have somebody I can call my own...people have said a lot about my marriage, claiming I snatched my husband from another woman. One time I was explaining myself on a platform but I was contradicted...the man was separated in court before I came to the scene. ..you can't say that I snatched my man because that marriage was over," AJ Poundz clarified.



The television presenter also recalled how they had to start their lives on a fresh note. Their love and commitment birthed their union on April 9, 2022, when the two tied the knot.

"When and how I meet him, I wonder why someone will say that I snatched him. I wouldn't have met him in that state if he was someone else's husband...when I met him we were all starting fresh. We were all starting life all over and he told me what he was going through that his marriage was in court...that was the state I met him and then the court finally divorced them. He was separated for two years and his ex-partner had moved on...the marriage was beyond repair as they put it," AJ disclosed in the January 2023 interview.







Watch the video below:







