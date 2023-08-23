My intention to sell my car tells how bad things were at Highly Spiritual - Mr Drew

Ghanaian singer, Mr Drew

Correction: An initial version of the story quoted Mr Drew to have said Kaywa wanted to sell his [Kaywa] car at a point. The story has been modified to reflect Drew's statement.

Ghanaian music sensation Mr Drew has once again spoken about his experiences with his former record label Highly Spiritual and his motivation for leaving the record label.



Drew had left the record label after his 5-year contract had ended. He however faced backlash after claiming in an interview that he regrets signing the contract and wished he had better legal representation when reviewing the contract.



This prompted the artiste to proclaim he had no bad blood with Kaywa and even announced he was leaving all his royalties from his songs with the label.



Speaking to Giovanni Caleb on 3FM on August 7, Mr Drew explained the hardship faced during his time with Highly Spiritual. He mentioned that pressures reduced after the release of his hit songs but times were still hard.



“I quite remember Papa Kaywa saying that at a point in time, I was trying to sell my car, so that should give you a fair idea of how bad things were. That was before the hit songs came in, after that, it got better but things got better but it still wasn't ok. It was manageable,” he said.



Talking about leaving his former record label, he claimed that there was no conflict prior to his exit. “It was a mutual thing, everybody understood and moved forward,” he said.

Mr Drew also reiterated his statement made earlier on TV3 where he said he was leaving his share of royalties to Highly Spiritual. According to him, he can always make more money from his future songs so there was no problem leaving his past royalties with Highly Spiritual.



“What I said was what I said, but I believe that as far as I'm doing the music I can always make more…at the end of the day I am the source, I am the one writing the music. I don't think there should be a point where I would be scared that they were my only source,” he stated.



