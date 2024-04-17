My interviews were meant to explain my story but Ghanaians distorted my words – Edward Akwasi Boateng

Gospel musician, Edward Akwasi Boateng

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician, Edward Akwasi Boateng has shared his thoughts on why there are some controversies surrounding his personality in the public domain.

According to him, his quest to advertise his songs in various media organisations made him grant numerous interviews, which sometimes generated controversial issues regarding his life on social media.



He noted that in addressing issues that have to do with his predicament, some individuals misunderstood his utterances.



Speaking with Onua TV monitored by GhanaWeb, the host of the show, Nana Ama McBrown, asked, “Most of your songs have emotional messages that encourage people to rely on God. Suddenly, people are saying you are a needy person and all that. Are you not sure some of the interviews you granted contributed to the controversy?"



Boateng responded, “With the interviews, I’ve said that we don’t sell music cassettes on the road anymore; it’s now done on social media. So, if I visit a media organisation to advertise my product [music cassette] and the journalist asks a question [about his life], can I keep quiet? Definitely, I will respond, but sometimes the audience misunderstands me.”



About Edward Akwasi Boateng’s recent issues:

Prophet Benard El Benard Nelson–Eshun, the General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, presented Edward Akwasi Boateng with a car and extended an educational scholarship to support the gospel artiste's children up to the university level.



After a video of the veteran gospel musician selling pen drives and CDs for survival went viral, the musician claimed to have lost 17 cars and all his properties due to a failed marriage, forcing him to strive to make ends meet.



The musician's plight touched the preacher's heart, prompting him to extend benevolence to the artiste with other individuals also contributing to help him financially.



Also, the followers of the morning show on Angel TV and Angel FM raised an amount of GHC60,000 to support the gospel musician.



In the early 2000s, Edward Akwasi Boateng was a big name in Ghanaian gospel music and had a lot of success, including making over $300,000.

During that time, he lived a fancy life with 17 expensive cars and owned big houses all over the country.



He told Akoma FM that despite selling 55,500 copies of his popular song 'Adea Mep3' back in the day and earning a good amount from music, he encountered challenges in his other business ventures that led to his financial struggles.



SB/NOQ