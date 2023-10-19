My issue with Mr Drew has been resolved - Kuami Eugene on ‘Case’ saga

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene has revealed that fellow musician Mr. Drew has settled the financial matter related to the song 'Case'.

Recall that in September 2023, Kuami Eugene claimed that he had contributed to the creation of the song, including the hook and part of the second verse but alleged that Mr. Drew neither acknowledged his involvement nor compensated him.



In an interview on Hitz FM’s 'Daybreak Hitz', Kuami Eugene explained that Mr. Drew had finally reached out to him and addressed the issue.



He added that Mr. Drew was not fully aware of the legal implications of releasing a song without the consent of the songwriter hence his mistake.



"He didn’t have a total knowledge of what he was doing. He didn’t know that if you put music out there without the consent of the one that wrote it, it’s illegal. So I won’t blame him. He is a brother, and I am glad he learned, and he hit me up right after everything. He’s given me my percentage."



Kuami Eugene had previously expressed his hope that Mr. Drew would respond to his messages and suggested providing a split sheet to facilitate an agreement on the song's proceeds.



He mentioned that he often writes songs for other artistes because he cannot sing all the songs he produces, especially when he feels a particular song suits the style of another artiste.

Kaumi Eugene has written songs for some artistes including Kuame Yogot, Keche, MzVee, and Joyce Blessing.



ID/ DAG



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



