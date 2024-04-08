My journey is built on resilience – Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has asked the younger generation of musicians to emulate his traits of resilience and perseverance.

He believes his journey should be one that inspires greatness.



Sarkodie made this known in a social media post, sharing a short documentary about his growth in the music industry.



He advised the young ones to never stop persevering.

"From 2010 to now, the journey has been a testament to consistency and resilience. Let my story be a beacon of inspiration for you to keep pushing forward. The grind never stops. Greatness awaits!" he wrote.



When Sarkodie dropped his recent single, 'Otan,' he explained that the inspiration behind that particular track was drawn from his unwavering resilience amid the several attacks he had faced recently.



