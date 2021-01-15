My kids may not go back to school - Okyeame Kwame

Rapper Okyeame Kwame and his children

Rapper and entrepreneur Okyeame Kwame has disclosed that his children may not go back to regular school even as institutions in the country have been given the go-ahead to operate.

Government last year, following the coronavirus pandemic, ordered the shut-down of schools in the country as a measure to control the spread of the disease.



But in his 21st coronavirus update, President Akufo-Addo announced that Junior High School pupils who have been home since the peak of COVID-19 in the country are to return to school on January 15, 2021.



First-year Senior High School students will, however, start classes on March 10 while form 2 and 3 students are to resume on January 18.



But Okyeame Kwame contends that his children have over the past eleven months or so gotten used to online studies.

He told starrfm.com.gh that he and his wife are skeptical about them returning to regular school due to the virus and also the fact that they have direct monitoring over their children’s schooling.



He said “I’m still contemplating as to whether my children would go back to normal school.”



The rap doctor has two kids with his wife Annica.



He recently released a brand new video for his song ‘Y33ko’ featuring Kwame Eugene. The video was shot using a phone.