My late brother once took a bullet for me in South Africa - Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to claims that the man who she is currently mourning isn’t her biological brother.

Earlier, Nana Tonardo, stormed social media with claims that Afia Schwarzenegger and the deceased weren’t in anyway related by blood.



In a video shared on Instagram, Tonardo also claimed that Afia has an agenda to solicit public sympathy and make money from the gentleman’s death, just as she did with her father.



“She uses the least opportunity to beg for stuff. I have seen that Afia Schwarzenegger is going round peddling some heavy lies. She is claiming that her brother is dead and I have seen that some shallow minded people are also falling for it.



"They have started sympathizing with her and it’s sad. You’re doing all these because of public sympathy. Do you have a brother? We’ve been together for more than 14 years and you don’t have any brother,” Tonardo said



But in a lengthy Instagram post meant to subtly refute such claims, Afia Schwarzenegger, among other things, has recalled an instance where the deceased once protected her from death.

“Let me tell you about my Bestie that will take the bullet so I can live, he was shot in South Africa in the arm just because I wanted Ghana food and he took it upon himself to go out in the night just to satisfy my cravings...so yes he took a bullet for me,” parts of the post read.



Eulogizing him, Afia disclosed how her brother played many vital roles in her life, which includes being a protector, nurse, manager, teacher and so on.



Read her full post below:



“If you have a minute let me tell you about my brother Richard Osei Bonsu. The man that dedicated his life to serving me, driving me, taking care of my children, managing some of my companies...Let me tell you about the man that won't tolerate any form of disrespect on me.



“The one that will smell your bad deeds from a very long distance. Let me tell you about my Bestie that will take the bullet so I can live, he was shot in South Africa in the arm just because I wanted Ghana food and he took it upon himself to go out in the night just to satisfy my cravings...so yes he took a bullet for me.

“Let me tell you about my brother who was also my nurse, bathing me and feeding me on my hospital bed for 6 months. Let me tell you about my blood that has something funny to say about any situation...oh gosh, the day we took dad to the morgue, everyone couldn't stop laughing.



“Let me tell you about my wisdom box, my akan and my cultural teacher...Let me tell you about my Partner in crime..the one that got a very nasty name for each of my haters...Oh Naa Bonsu wa ha me.



“Aaahh Kwadwo I just want to hear your voice. Rest in Peace,” she wrote.





