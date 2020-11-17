My late dad didn’t know I was participating in Stars of the Future season 1 – Jayana

Musician Jayana

Award-winning gospel artiste, Jemima Annor-Yeboah, known by her stage name as Jayana has revealed how she sailed through to the finals of the maiden edition of the Stars of the Future without telling her father about it.

She participated in the maiden edition of the Stars of the Future talent show, competed with the likes of Irene Logan, Jane now Efya, Ramzy Prince Amui, and others.



Her music journey started in Christ Apostolic Church International and later continued at Christian Praise International Centre where her late father, Bishop Dr. Augustine Annor-Yeboah was the founder.



Jayana’s love for music pushed her dream further as her sisters scouted for music reality shows and finally got the opportunity to audition in the first Stars of the Future music reality show organized by Charterhouse.



She needed a platform to exhibit the talent in her and that was how the Stars of the Future journey began.



The beautiful gospel minstrel did not know how to pass the good news (participating in the Stars of the Future reality show) to her late father, Bishop Dr. Augustine Annor-Yeboah.

It finally dawned on her to reveal it when organizers had to interview family members of all contestants to solicit more votes as they move to the next stage of the competition.



According to Jayana, the reason why she kept her participation in the Stars of the Future reality show from her late dad till the finals was she thought he would discourage her.



“I come from a strong Christian home where my late dad wouldn’t want us to even participate in entertainment-related activities. My late dad hardly watched entertainment shows on television.



“It was really a difficult moment for me to let the cat out of the bag when the competition was getting into the final stage and they needed our parents to share goodwill messages and solicit for votes. My sisters, my mum and myself had to hold a meeting with my father to break the news to him,” Jayana stated.



Fortunately for Jayana, her late father received the good news about her participation in the maiden edition of the Stars of the Future reality show with all gladness and advised her to always uphold her Christian values.

The late Bishop Dr. Augustine Annor-Yeboah sent circulars to other branches of the Christian Praise International Centre to campaign for votes for his daughter.



Jayana’s recording career after ‘Stars of the Future’ began on October 29, 2006, when she launched her maiden album, ‘Awurade Ani Wo Meso’ which was produced by Mr. Micheal Nti under Multi Trade Impex label.



The road to achieving her dream of becoming a music star has not been as easy as one will think but coming from a family of singers including her late father, Bishop Dr. Annor-Yeboah and all four sisters, Mavis Annor-Yeboah, Totime, Deborah, Karen and Julie; it is not surprising that she has come far.