My late mother's heaven status was doubted because she wore a weavon - Eno Barony

Female rapper, Eno Barony

Having grown up in a strict religious home, Ghanaian female rapper Eno Barony recalled how she was asked if her mother would make it to heaven.

According to the female rapper, her dying mother wore a weavon, something their religious sect forbade.



“A certain woman told me that she is scared for my mom’s heaven going because when my mom was dying, she had a weave on,” she revealed.



According to her, the said woman told her a story about a woman who died but was denied entry into heaven because she wore earrings when she lived.



“My mum had a weave sewn on her head before she passed, so she told me that someone went to heaven and the person had earrings



“And the woman was so righteous, but when she got to the gate of heaven, they said unless she would be able to take the earrings off back on earth, she couldn't enter heaven,” she narrated.



For this reason, the songstress claims that anytime she went through trials, she wondered if she was on the right track and sometimes doubted herself.

“I have seen a lot, and it is God’s will for me to be here. Anytime I go down, it makes me wonder if what they are saying is true. I am very talented, so why am I struggling?” she added.



Watch an episode of E-Forum below.











ADA/BOG