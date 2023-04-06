My life story is stranger than any rumour about me - Wanlov the Kubolor

Outspoken Ghanaian musician and cultural icon, Wanlov the Kubolor, has made a bold statement about the rumours that may circulate about him in the media.

When asked if he had heard any strange or untrue rumours about himself, Wanlov confidently replied that he had not.



In a recent interview with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Talkertainment, Wanlov did not attribute this to any particular lack of interest or attention from the public.



Rather, he suggested that the reality of his life is so unusual and unexpected that any rumours or stories people might invent about him would pale in comparison.



"I don't think people make up facts about me. I think my fact is stranger than the fiction. The fact of my life, the reality, is stranger than the stories that people can create about me,” " Wanlov explained.



During the interview, the artist delved into his role as a pro-gay activist, highlighting his active involvement in fighting for the rights of people he believes are being suppressed.



Wanlov emphasized that queer people are no different from anyone else and deserve to live their lives free of discrimination and oppression.

