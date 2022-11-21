0
My love for drill music was influenced by the Asakaa Boys – Black Sherif

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong popularly known in showbiz circles as Black Sherif, a singer and songwriter, has revealed what influenced his style of music.

Since the emergence of Blacko on the Ghanaian music scene, he has gained the attention of a lot of music lovers, especially for his back-to-back hit songs which are mostly drilled songs.

Revealing what influenced his love for drill music on Asaase Radio in Accra, Black Sherif said the Asakaa Boys from Kumasi made him decide on that path after the popular Kumerica movement.

“I would give all the credit to the Asakaa Boys because they really made drill popular all over Africa and even in Kenya they are now doing drill songs,” he said monitored by MyNewsGh.com’s Amansan Krakye.

“I fell in love with drill music after listening to the Asakaa Boys so I would say that they influenced what I’m doing because it had some energy and vibe in there which got my attention,” Black Sherif told the host in a virtual interview from London.

Asakaa, or Ghana drill, is one of the hottest sounds coming from Africa at the moment and there are hopes it could replicate the recent global success of Nigerian Afrobeats and South African Amapiano.

