My manhood works perfectly fine – Ogidi Brown reveals

Ogidi Brown, the former manager of musician Fameye, has established that his manhood functions well despite his ‘paralyzed’ condition.

The CEO of OGB Music is currently ‘wheelchair-bound’ after he was involved in a ghastly accident that occurred in Italy in 2015.



According to reports, he went into a coma for about 2 weeks and was bedridden for ten months after following the unfortunate incident which eventually resulted in his inability to walk again.



But through it all, the 30-year-old artiste manager is impressed with how steadily he has recovered, adding that most parts of his body including his manhood now work properly.



In an interview with Delay, he disclosed that the accident did not really have much effect on his private organs as he expected.



This according to him was as a result of effective therapy he went through during the early days of his accident.



“After six months of effective therapy, things started picking up. After some time, I asked the doctor if my manhood will ever work again and he said yes. And true to his words, it is working,” he established.

When asked whether he currently has a girlfriend who takes care of him, he replied by saying: “By God’s grace, I have someone who I’m studying to see if we can get married,” he told Delay.



The OGB records C.E.O was recently in the news for summoning his former artiste (Fameye) before a popular deity in the Ashanti region called ‘Antoa’.



He has among other things accused Fameye of owing him $50,000, as a settlement fee, after his decision to exit the record label.



Watch his full interview with Delay below



