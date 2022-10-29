My mother didn't die because Rev Obofour gifted me car - Wayoosi clears the air

Wayoosi was gifted a car by Rev Obofour in 2018.

After several months of speculations that famous Kumawood actor, Wayoosi, lost his mother due to a car gift given to him by Rev. Obofour, the actor has cleared the air.

Wayoosi in a recent interview with colleague actor, Kwaku Manu, explained that he was shocked to hear that palpable lies that were being spread aimed at tarnishing his image and that of Rev Obofour.



He said, the rumours were completely false because his mother passed on in 2017, whiles Rev Obofour gifted him the car in 2018.



"My mother passed on in 2017. In 2018, Rev. Obofour gifted me a car. Someone called Demon Breaker sat on Net2 TV claimed that my mother died because of the car. Meanwhile, she died before I was gifted that car.



"People believed this lie and kept spreading false rumours about me, especially Kwaku Annan, who kept adding salt to it. I picked one of Net2 TV's contact numbers and I sent my mother's funeral poster to them alongside the date Rev Obofour gifted me the car.



"They were embarrassed yet they couldn't clear the air," he told the host, in the interview, monitored by GhanaWeb.

When quizzed if the rumours have affected his relationship with the Achimota-based pastor, he responded "no."



"I am still okay with Rev Obofour. Because of the busy nature of my schedule now, he doesn't see me often. He also understands.



" I visit him, anytime he calls that he wants to see me. I am saddened when I hear all these false reports about Rev Obofour."



Wayoosi is a member of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC); he holds the position of youth president.