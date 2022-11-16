My mother influenced my 360 creativity – KOD

Ghanaian broadcaster and fashion designer, Kofi Okyere Darko

Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), Ghanaian broadcaster and fashion designer, has credited his creative prowess to his late mother.

The last of seven children was impressed by his mother’s unique way of walking and how she carried herself, taking a cue from her, he went the professional way as a creative.



“The fashion bit I think I got from my mother. I have not seen any woman walk the way she did. She had a unique way of walking and carrying herself and I think for me that is where it started,” he told Kokonsa Kester on Y107.9FM’s ‘Weekend Rush’ show.



His father being a uniformed person did not care much about what he wore, but his mother was particular about putting things together. “She would make sure you make the bed every morning, put your shoes together and all. She was a prim and proper woman and that is how fashion and creativity started for me.”

Right from his formative years, KOD was in tune with sculpture, moulding images from clay and is regarded as a 360 creative.



KOD called on industry players to support each other as it is the only means through which the local industry can thrive. He further revealed that he does not receive support from industry players because they love him, but because he shows up for them. To him, if this is replicated across the board a ripple effect will be felt in the industry.