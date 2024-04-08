My mother is now my manager – Afronitaaa

Afronitaaa is a professional Ghanaian dancer

Dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, known popularly as 'Afronitaaa', has disclosed that she is currently being managed by her parents.

She says her mother is currently her lead manager, and she is supported by her father.



"Now my mother manages me," she told Power FM in an interview.



Her mother, who was on the show, added, "Her father is also part. He is not here because he brought us and went to the office to finish off some work.

It can be recalled that after Afronitaaa exited the DWP Dance Academy, she announced that she had started her own dance academy to train young dancers.



During the conversation with PowerFM, she disclosed the name of her new dance establishment, which is called the 'Afrostar Kids Academy'.