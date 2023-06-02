My mother opposed my modeling proposition because of the LGBTQ+ community - Edward Enninful

Renowned fashion editor Edward Enninful has shared a captivating anecdote about his introduction to the modeling world and the role his mother played in concealing it from his father.

During a conversation with The Diary of a CEO, Edward Enninful revealed that while traveling by train to college, he broached the idea of modeling with his mother.



Unfamiliar with the intricacies of the modeling industry, Edward eagerly expressed his interest to his mother, only to encounter strong resistance from her due to concerns about the individuals involved in the field.



"I was on a train to Hammersmith to college, and I was stopped by a gentleman who tends to be one of the biggest fashion editors in the country to be a model.



"I didn't even know what modeling was, and I remember going home and telling my mother, and she said no way are you going into that industry with those people," he revealed.



Edward humorously pointed out that, upon reflection, he realized that his mother's reference to 'those people' was an allusion to the LGBTQ+ community, particularly gay individuals within the industry.



"I didn't even know who those people meant, and yes, later, I think those people meant 'gay people.

“Of course, I found out later that Simon was gay and the whole industry was gay, but it was like, you know, I wore her down, I wore her down, and eventually, she called Simon for my first photoshoot," he shared, reminiscing about the turning point in his modeling journey.



Edward further recalled another significant encounter that solidified his decision to pursue modeling as a career, as it presented him with new and exciting opportunities.



"Again, I was stopped by another agency, and that was when my love for modeling began," he reflected.







ADA/OGB