Tabloid News

My mother rejected me, after being in her womb for two and half years - Mustapshira

A Ghanaian slay queen, Mustapshira Abdulkarim has confirmed that her biological mother rejected her after she delayed her birth for two and half years in her mother's womb.

Speaking to DJ Nyaami, on SVTV Africa, she said, her mother prior to her birth,did not go through the ordinary 9 months of birth a situation which got her mother worried and neglected her after birth.



Better known as Hajia Watarana, she confirmed that his father left her mother to settle in Accra after her mother's pregnancy prolonged.



As things turned soar, her only was in her grandparents who were compelled to nurture her after her mother's neglect.



Hajia Watarana's relished her dream of meeting his father came through when she was 15-years-old.

An emotional Mustapshira who shared her story on SVTV Africa, with tears all over, revealed that her only source of survival is to live on the streets as a prostitute, something she has been doing every now and then in order to survive.



Her biggest hope now is to settle down as a married woman with her own washing bay business company.



Watch video below

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.