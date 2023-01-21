0
My mother wanted me to be a Pastor - Kwame Nut

Ghanaian highlife musician, Patrick Nana Kwakye, popularly known as Kwame Nut

Sat, 21 Jan 2023 Source: www.etvghana.com

Fast-rising Ghanaian highlife musician, Patrick Nana Kwakye, popularly known as Kwame Nut, has revealed that growing up his mother wanted him to be a pastor.

The highlife artist who described himself as an attractive gentleman, hails from the Akuapem lands and is based in Ofankor and has desired to be a musician from his days of childhood.

In an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Happy Evening Drive’ with host, Akua Sika, Kwame Nut said “Anytime my mom was praying for me, she would pray that I become a pastor or a prophet.”

The young musician formerly known for his rap prowess stated that he still makes a conscious effort to preach the gospel and tagged himself as a ‘street preacher’ as he attributed his style of preaching to one with melody and rhythm. “I preach as well; I am a street preacher; I do the preaching through my music,” he said.

Source: www.etvghana.com
