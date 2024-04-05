My mother wanted to arrest me - Olivetheboy on how he survived doing music while schooling

Ghanaian artiste, Olivetheboy

Ghanaian musician, Olivetheboy, has recounted some struggles he went through when he started doing music while he was attending school at the same time.

In his narration, he said that he began playing music when he was a little child and that it coincided with the publication of his debut record.



He disclosed that after the release of his album, his mother wanted to have him arrested for doing music without her knowledge instead of focusing on his academic work.



“When I dropped my first EP that had like six songs. The very first day I dropped it, I don’t know who told my mother but she called and questioned me on why I didn’t tell her about the launch of my song.



"She knew I was only schooling so she wanted to get me arrested. She was not happy with the fact that I was doing music while I was schooling,” he told Andy Dosty during an interview with Hitz FM monitored by GhanaWeb.

Olivetheboy went on to say that he was able to get away from his mother's attempt to have him arrested after some people talked to her on his behalf and convinced her to drop the idea.



“We managed to control her after people talked to her about the situation.”



SB/NOQ