My mum is my inspiration - Hannah Newman

Hannah Newman, is the daughter of Gospel musician Amy Newman

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

Hannah Newman, daughter of veteran Gospel musician Amy Newman, cannot stop thanking her mother for making her who she is today.

Hannah is a content creator and has over 100 videos on YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat where she touches on social issues in a comical way.



She rose to fame after her TikTok video of her mimicking Steve Harvey and a Ghanaian contestant who pronounced “anger” in a funny manner on the Family Feud TV show hit the internet some months back.



Speaking with the Graphic Showbiz, Hannah said but for her mum, she would not have gotten this far, adding that her mum was her inspiration.



“I owe everything I am today to her, she is a wonderful mum who has impacted me a lot. Although we are eight children in all, she took care of us and provided whatever we needed.



“She inspires me to be a better person with her welcoming yet strict personality and I honestly would not trade her for anything else.

Looking back at my childhood, I wondered why she was so strict but today, many of her “rules” are what I use as a yardstick for my success,” she said.



She revealed that TikTok pays her every month for her content and advised others to take advantage and make money from there.



“There is a lot of money to be made from short skits once you have great content. Most of the young ones just upload very nice videos unaware that they can make money from TikTok.



“It was not easy for me at the beginning but today, I have a lot of videos and TikTok pays me every month. You just have to be consistent and upload interesting videos,” she said.



On how she comes up with her ideas for her videos, Hannah said she took opportunity of situations happening around her and makes something beautiful from them.

“I am very creative so once I have an idea, I write it down and try as much as possible to make some great video out of it.



“So far, my videos are doing well out there and to have a popular TV presenter such as Steve Harvey post some of my works shows that I am doing something great,” she added.



Aside making skits, Hannah Newman is a self-taught hairstylist and make-up artist.